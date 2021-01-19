Kajal Aggarwal Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane By Sharing Unseen Photos From 2004

After sharing a bunch of unseen pictures of herself and with her husband and friends during a recent AMA session on Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal continues to share some more throwback pictures from back in the days with her pals. Yesterday, the actor dug up her photo gallery and shared a couple of '#majorthrowback' pictures with her close friends from 2004. Along with sharing the photographs from back in the days, a grateful Kajal thanked God as ‘some things don’t change’.

Kajal jokes about being the one to pass out first, always

Soon after making headlines by sharing some unseen pictures with hubby Gautam Kitchlu from their wedding diaries, Kajal Aggarwal took social media by surprise yet again, as she posted some old photographs with her ‘besties’ from back in the days.

On January 18, 2021, the SIIMA Award-winning actor shared some cutesy pictures of a young Kajal with her besties from their winter trip in 2004. In the first picture shared by her, Kajal and her 'bestie' Preanca Deladia are all-smiles as they posed for the camera in what appears to be a train compartment. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, the Comali actor wrote, "#majorthrowback to 25.01.2004! With my bestie @pre.ance Thank God some things don't change... (sic)".

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's unseen photo below:

Furthermore, Kajal Aggarwal shared one more picture from the same trip wherein she is seen enjoying a good night's sleep, whereas her friends flashed their beaming smiles next to their fast-asleep friend. Posting the hilarious picture of her IG stories, Kajal joked about being the first one to pass out, as she wrote, "Always the first one to pass out (sic)".

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram story below:

Ahead of this, Kajal Aggarwal's photos from her pre-wedding and wedding festivities did rounds on social media after the 35-year-old shared them with fans on Instagram. From her engagement pictures with then-lover and now-husband Gautam Kitchlu to unseen wedding pictures, fans made Kajal take a stroll down memory lane as she hosted an AMA session on Instagram. Have a look:

