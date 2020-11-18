Where Is 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' Filmed? Here's All You Need To Know About The Shoot Location

The 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi is a romantic comedy film helmed by Mudassar Aziz. The film starred Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles. The film revolves around a feisty Indian woman who finds herself stuck in Pakistan after escaping an arranged marriage, where the son of the former governor helps to reunite her with her boyfriend. Talking about the film, some fans might wonder where is Happy Bhag Jayegi filmed? Here’s a look at Happy Bhag Jayegi shooting location.

Happy Bhag Jayegi shooting location

According to IMDb, the film, Happy Bhag Jayegi was shot in Punjab and Mumbai. A large part of the film was set in Lahore, and the film was mainly shot with Saurabh Goswami working as the director of photography in Chandigarh and Amritsar. In addition to Chandigarh and Amritsar, the film was also shot in different cities in Punjab, India. Most of the shooting was done outdoors and the crew faced difficulties handling the crowd in inter-state Bus Terminal of Amritsar and Chandigarh's ISBT sector 17.

As per tribuneindia.com, the traffic came to a halt as fans gathered on the highway leading to Bhandari Bridge during the filming of Happy Bhag Jayegi. Actor Ali Fazal was seen practising for the scene as the crowd waved and shouted his name in anticipation. It was also reported that the star cast and crew filmed extensively in Amritsar at several locations, including the Civil Lines Police Station, sections within the walled city, and the ISBT.

More about the film

Happy Bhag Jayegi released on August 19, 2016. The film was budgeted for ₹20,00,00,000 and managed to gross over 39,15,00,000 worldwide. The also received mixed reactions from fans and audience.

