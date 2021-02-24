Where Is 'Koyla' Filmed? Know The Picturesque Locations Of This 1997 Thriller Drama

1997 thriller movie Koyla was a Rakesh Roshan directorial. The movie was popularly known for its songs. It starred Madhuri Dixit, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, Ashok Saraf, Salim Ghouse, Deepshikha and Himani Shivpuri in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a servant who is forced to trick a woman to marry his employer's son. But the woman ends up falling in love with the servant and tries her best to woo him. If one wants to know the filming locations of this movie, this article provides all the details.

Koyla movie shooting location details

Where is Koyla filmed?

The shooting of Koyla movie majorly took place in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Several lakes in Arunachal Pradesh and Prithviraj Singhji's mansion in Rajasthan were featured in this movie. Here are the details.

Arunachal Pradesh

The Tanhai Tanhai song has been entirely shot in Arunachal Pradesh. The Nurangang Falls, Sangestsar Lake and Paradise Lake were featured in the son. The Sangestsar Lake is also called the Madhuri Jheel after Madhuri Dixit. This lake is formed because of an earthquake. The speciality of Paradise lake is that it is known to show a clear reflection of any object or any person. This is one of the main Koyla movie shooting location. The Nurangang Falls is located two kilometres from the Jang village.

Andhra Pradesh

The mines where the servant works as a labourer is located in this state. They are actually the Singareni Coal mines in Andhra Pradesh. It is a governed owned coal mine. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is involved in the mining of coal. The mines are a source of income for several people in the area.

Rajasthan

This mansion is located in Jaipur. The haveli was later turned into a Heritage Hotel in 1988. In the movie, the servant and his employer's daughter in law run away from the haveli. This mansion is a significant tourist attraction in the city. There is also an elephant ramp in the haveli which was built exclusively for marriage purposes. This mansion also takes the tourist back to the royal era because of its architecture.

