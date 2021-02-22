Where Was 'Wild Child' Filmed? Details About Cult Classic Film And Its Filming Locations

The movie Wild Child follows the antics of 16-year-old Poppy played by Emma Roberts who is in search of self-discovery and maturity. A spoilt brat brought up in LA, Poppy has always lived a selfish and conceited existence. Fed up with Poppy’s attitude and behaviour, her father ships her off to an English boarding school where she’s faced with extremely strict rules, curfews, mean girls of its own and disciplinary teachers. The story shows a rich and wild minded teenage girl, who soon learns the true meaning of life and friendship.

The film stars Emma Roberts, Alex Pettyfer, Georgia King, Kimberley Nixon, Juno Temple, Linzey Cocker, Sophie Wu, Aidan Quinn and Natasha Richardson. The film marked Natasha Richardson's final on-screen role before she passed away in a skiing accident the following year. Wild Child has become a cult classic over the years, however, where was Wild Child filmed? Take a look below.

Where was 'Wild Child' filmed?

Wild Child was mostly filmed at Cobham Hall, near Gravesend, in Kent, as per an article KentFilmOffice.co.uk. Already a boarding school for girls, the location was perfect for the film. The country house has become an increasingly popular filming location and has played host too many productions including The Great Fire, the BBC’s adaptation of Bleak House, and Agent Cody Banks. Wild Child filming locations also include Haworth in West Yorkshire and Balls Park in Hertford.

Cobham Hall was where most of the film was filmed which are the videos from outdoors at school, the school lacrosse games and many more. Cobham Hall is a beautiful location perfect for the countryside look of an English boarding school, as it is a boarding school anyway. Take a look at Cobham hall below.

Wild Child filming locations include Robin Hood's Bay Beach. After exploring the village, Poppy and Freddie sit out on the rocks on the beach huddled in a blanket before walking back through rock pools and across the sand with the rugged cliffs of the Yorkshire Coast as a backdrop. Take a look at the real-life location of their date, Robin Hood's Bay below.

Wild Child shooting locations also included Haworth, Yorkshire. When the girls get off the bus they get down at Haworth Main Street. In Haworth, they head to the Cancer Research charity shop which is actually The Souk. When Poppy leaves Malibu, her hair is blonde but on the weekend trip she heads into a hairdresser and comes out a rich shade of brown which the hairdresser calls 'a bit more natural'. Emma’s Cafe was transformed into Nick Frost’s hairdressers and you can find it right next to at the top of Main Street. Directly next door to Emma’s Cafe, you can find the Cabinet of Curiosities which was transformed into the off-licence where Drippy ridiculously attempts to buy alcohol.

