Where Were The 'Footloose' Films Shot? All You Need To Know About The Filming Locations

Footloose filming locations is one of the topics of the greatest amount of intrigue amongst those who have seen the cult classic feature presentation. Released in 1984, the movie got its official remake in 2011. Footloose shooting locations, of both the films, as is known to many, have proven instrumental in telling the story of a couple who intend on reviving the spirit of a town where indulgence in arts such as dancing and singing is prohibited. Here's a look at the majority of the geographic locations that the viewers of the film saw its story unfold in. Read on to know about the filming locations of both of those films. The information concerning Footloose (1984) has been sourced from an article on GlobalFilmLocations.

Where was Footloose filmed?

Footloose (1984) filming locations

As far as the 1984 version of the film is concerned, the fictitious town of Bomont is essentially the city of Payson. The sequences that involve the town's fictitious educational institution, titled Bomont High are actually filmed at Payson High School, which is on the city's South Main Street. A present-day picture of the school can be found below.

The sequence involving the arrestment of Ren was shot at Payson Memorial Park. It is, in fact, one of the main landmarks of the city. A picture of the same can be found below.

The city of Provo is where Ren's house is located in the film. Specifically, the house resides at the intersection of East 100 North at North 500 East. A picture of Ren's locality can be found below.

In the feature presentation, at one point in time, lead star Kevin Bacon's Ren is seen dancing his frustrations out in what went on to become an important scene in the film. That sequence was filmed at an industrial site based in Lindon on US Route 89. A picture of the same can be found below.

The final sequence that sees Ren getting a job just before he attends his hard-earned prom night has been filmed in the town of Lehi. The name of the flour mill where Ren gets the opportunity to work is Lehi Roller Mills. The flour mill is still operational to this day.

Footloose (2011) filming locations

Footloose was shot in its entirety in the state of Georgia as per IMDb, although the film itself was set in Tennesee. The 2011 version, much like the original, told the story of a young Ren who gets a cultural shock upon his arrival in Bomont, a city whose officials have prohibited dancing and singing within the city limits. The filming locations of the same can be found below. The information regarding the same has been sourced from articles on GlobalFilmingLocations as well as on GoCovington.

Hiram, Georgia

One of the very first few scenes of the film sees Ren entering the city of Bomont. The very first location that he encounters is a Salon. That Salon is situated on 140 Main St, Hiram, Georgia. Additionally, the sequence involving an automotive sale is also filmed around the Railroad Tracks that are a part of Hiram's geography.

Covington, Georgia

The city of Covington houses a majority of the iconic sequences of the remade version. It was home to the cast and crew of Footloose for the duration of their filming schedule. Also known as the Hollywood of the south, Covington, Georgia has served as a filming location for various other Hollywood productions. A picture of the same can be found below.

