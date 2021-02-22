Where Was 'Blithe Spirit' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

Helmed by Edward Hall, Blithe Spirit did fairly on the Box Office front. However, some fans consider the Blithe Spirit filming locations as the film's MVPs. If you wish to know more details about where was Blithe Spirit filmed, we have got you covered.

'Blithe Spirit' shooting locations

Blithe Spirit filming locations mainly include three main places situated in the United Kingdom. The film covers the country's beautiful mountains in the north and plains in the central and southern parts. Alongside Blithe Spirit, movies like The Imitation Game, Harry Potter, Full Metal Jacket and many other films were shot in the country.

Surrey, UK

The comedy flick was filmed in Surrey for almost two months. Charles Condomine's home scenes were shot at Joldwynds, which is a modernist-style building in Holmbury St Mary. Surrey is a Shire country, located in the southeastern part of England. As mentioned in IMDB, movies like The Gladiator, Emma, The Holiday, I Want Candy were all filmed in the county.

London, England

As per IMDB, Blithe Spirit was partly shot in two important locations in London. Namely, Richmond Theatre and Blythe House. Some scenes of the flick were captured at Richmond Theatre located in Richmond-Upon-Thames, England. Opened in 1899, the Richmond Theatre has been around for more than a century and has a rich theatre history. Certain shots in the films were taken inside and outside the Blythe House, located at 23 Blythe Road, in West Kensington, London.

More about 'Blithe Spirit'

Released in 2020, the British comedy film, Blithe Spirit is based on the 1941 play of the same name. The play was written by Noël Coward further adapted for the screen by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard, and Piers Ashworth. Directed by filmmaker Edward Hall, it stars Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Emilia Fox, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Adil Ray, Michele Dotrice, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards. Blithe Spirit premiered at the 2020 Mill Valley Film Festival. In 1945, another film with the same name based on Noël Coward's play was released by director David Lean and Anthony Havelock-Allan production.

