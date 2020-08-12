'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Krishna Mukherjee's Birthday: TV Stars Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Televison actor Krishna Mukherjee, who is known for her appearances in the daily soaps Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3, turned a year older today. On her special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Stars like Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Aly Goni, Avika Gor, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya among others wished Krishna on her special day. Here's a look at their posts.

Aly Goni wishes Krishna Mukherjee

The Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India contestant posted pictures with his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee and wished her on her special day. Aly called Krishna the 'cutest' and prayed for her happiness. He wrote, "Happy birthday Bengali beauty." Take a look.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who has also worked with Mukherjee in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, posted a collage of their pictures which was shared by a fan club. As seen in the frame, the duo's pictures are clicked on the sets of their show. There is also a selfie which sees Divyanka Tripathi planting a kiss on Krishna's cheeks.

Avika Gor

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor posted a picture of the Jhalli Anjali actor on her Instagram story. On sharing the picture, Avika Gor wrote, "Happy birthday Sundar Ladki." (Happy birthday beautiful girl). The picture sees Krishna caught in a candid moment.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti, who is also a part of the show Naagin 3, posted a picture with Krishna Mukherjee and penned a wish for her. Surbhi called Krishna her 'patole'. Surbhi further wrote, "Hasdi reh, khush reh." (Keep smiling, be happy)

Anita Hassanandani

Naagin 3 actor Anita Hassanandani shared a selfie with Mukherjee and penned a birthday note for her. Anita wrote, "Happy birthday Krishna."

Krishna Mukherjee's birthday

On Tuesday night, Krishna shared glimpses of how she celebrated her birthday at home. The actor cut her cake with her parents. Her room was decorated with lights and rose petals. Moreover, there were balloons stuck up on the wall.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast includes Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee among others. The show commenced in 2013 and went off air in 2019. After her stint in the daily soap, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame. She was then roped in to play the role of Taamsi in Naagin 3.

