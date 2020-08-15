Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Is Still Fan-favoruite; Know Why

One of Ekta's most popular shows of all times remains Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Mohabbatein. The Indian drama went on to entertain the audience for over six years from 2013 and eventually aired its final episode last year in December. However, irrespective of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off-air, the show still remains to be a fan-favourite. Take a look at reasons why.

Reasons Why Yeh Mohabbatein Remains A Fan-Favourite

Refreshing Story Plot

The bittersweet banter between South Indian and Punjabi neighbours in the show was much-liked by the audiences. Especially arguments between Divyanka Tripathi's character Ishita and Karan Patel's screen role as Raman Bhalla was the life of the show. The story of YHM revolved around three main characters. Ruhi, Ishita, and Raman Bhalla. Ishita is a dentist who adores kids but is unmarried. Raman is an arrogant yet highly successful businessman who is struggling to take care of his kids as a single father

Ruhi is Raman's daughter who likes her neighbour Ishita and in no time forms a special motherly bond with her. Ruhi and Ishita's closeness gives rise to a relationship between Raman and Ishita as well who, get married for Ruhi's sake but, eventually fall in love with each other as time goes by. This new story plot added a lot of curiosity amongst the audience which also led to the show's success. These tweets are a true-blue example of how badly fans are miss watching Yeh Hai Mohabbatein now.

*** This list is incomplete with them! pic.twitter.com/ftJ6QfV0Wb — r.♚ (@ItsRidzi) May 15, 2020

#YeHaiMohabbatein



I love watching this serial with my mom



I m literally gonna miss this serial 💛

Especially @Divyanka_T and @TheKaranPatel chemistry and that nook jhook @ektaravikapoor — SUKHAN🎭 (@sukhnsaini) December 21, 2019

Adorable Screen Chemistry Of Lead Actors

Divyanka Tripathi as Dr Ishita Bhalla gave one of her acting career's best performance. Divyanka's character was that of an ideal woman who perfectly takes cares of all her relationships as a mother, wife, and daughter-in-law. A strong independent woman who is soft-spoken and wants everyone around her to be happy. Karan Patel, on the other hand, essayed the role of a short-tempered self-made man who wants everything perfect around him. His scenes with Divyanka Tripathi were highly entertaining to watch be it romantic or otherwise. Take a look at some tweets by fans of YHM who miss their favourite reel-pair IshRain (Ishita +Raman)

Physics of Chemistry!!



“For every Raavan Kumar’s ministration, there is an equal & tantalising blush from Jhansi ki Rani”💗💗



When a duo could ignite heart molecules by mere glances, i.e., Chemistry of highest order. @Divyanka_T & @TheKaranPatel, the constituent atoms 🔥#YHM pic.twitter.com/od4Zv5Pz5S — Srinivas (@srinivocals) May 6, 2020

Stupendous Supporting Cast

Every actor in the show did a phenomenal job as each character was written by the writers. And, were a significant part of the show. Entire YHM cast was well-liked by the viewers for their distinct personalities. Be it Aly Goni as brat Romy, Ruhanika as cute Ruhi/Pihu or Anita Hassanandani as the antagonist, Shagun. Some significant members of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast include Shahnaz Rizwan, Abhay Bhargava and Vivek Dahiya. Here, look at some tweets posted by fans of YHM who still wish to watch it again.

someone give me a link to watch #YehHaiMohabbatein. I want to see the initial episodes.😭 — aati. (@shootiiiingstar) June 20, 2020

was watching some random episodes and THIS? wow. they were so good here <3 #YehHaiMohabbatein pic.twitter.com/JQmXn3AuaB — s. (@divyankalicious) May 2, 2020

