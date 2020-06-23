Did You Know Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' One Of The Longest-running TV Shows?

Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired on Star Plus featured Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. In September 2019, the show went off-air after running for nearly six years. This show went on to become one of the longest-running Indian television shows. Set in Delhi, the show follows the love story of a dentist and a CEO. It was based on Manju Kapur’s novel called Custody.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' broke record of her own show

Astonishingly, Divyanka Tripathi’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had achieved a milestone for officially becoming one of the longest-running TV shows from Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms. It has also broken the record of Ekta Kapoor’s most famous show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Like her other shows, this show too received a lot of praise from the audience. The journey of Ishita and Raman, played by Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, respectively was showered with love from the audience over the years.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has aired 1,841 episodes beating Ekta Kapoor’s own show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which aired 1,833 episodes. Back then when the record was broken, Divyanka Tripathi shared this news on her Instagram story. Karan Patel was also a part of the show for a long time before he was replaced by Chaitanya Choudhry. The actor left the show to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karan Patel made it to the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 but was defeated by Karishma Tanna. When the latter heard about the record-breaking news, he shared his thoughts in an interview. He said that all good things come to an end and so did Yeh hai Mohabbatein. He added that the show will always remain close to his heart and he’s thankful to Ekta Kapoor for choosing him as Raman Bhalla.

He added that he started his career with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms with Dil Hi Toh Hai and was soon offered the role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After a few discussions, he went on choosing the role and looked forward to playing it. In December 2019, a spin-off show Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi launched.

