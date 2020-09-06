Where Is Ram Kapoor? Here's What 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain' Actor Is Up To Now

Bade Ache Lagte Hain fame Ram Kapoor is one of the well-known faces of the Hindi film fraternity. Over the career span of two decades, the actor has won several accolades for his contribution to the television industry. From playing multiple characters across both big and small screens, Ram has won the hearts of many. Here’s taking a closer look at his journey in the acting industry and what is next in store for the Kasamh Se star.

Ram Kapoor’s debut

Ram made his onscreen debut with the show Nyaay back in 1997 and soon was roped in for three more shows namely Heena, Sangharsh and Kavita. In the coming years, he featured in Ghar Ke Mandir, Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai and several other daily soaps. However, he awaited a major breakthrough in his career which happened soon after.

Ram Kapoor’s turning point

After essaying several roles on screen, Kapoor’s career took a major turn by playing the role of Jai Udai Walia in 2006’s popular show Kasamh Se. Ever since then, there was no turning back for the actor. He was roped in movies like Karthik Calling Karthik and Udaan. However, it just didn’t end there. Again in 2011, he played the role of the main protagonist in Sony TV’s Bade Ache Lagte Hain, the romantic show was an instant success and Ram was tremendously lauded for his stint by both fans and critics alike.

Ram Kapoor’s Bollywood journey

After Bade Ache Lagte Hain, Ram’s career graph suddenly took off. He was seen essaying brief roles in movies like Agent Vinod, Humshakals, Student of the Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and more. From essaying the role of a father to an agent, the actor has garnered heaps of praises from his fan army. Be it thriller or comedy, Ram has proven his versatility on the big screen by playing several unconventional roles.

What is next in store for Ram Kapoor?

He was last seen essaying the headstrong role in Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. Ram will next feature in Kookie Gulati directed The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Illeana D’Cruz. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the film will not release theatrically. It is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

