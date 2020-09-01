Unseen Pic Of The Day: Throwback Picture Of Ram Kapoor And His Wife Chilling With Friends

Ram Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today, that is September 1. Here’s a throwback picture of Ram Kapoor with his wife Gautami. In this throwback picture, Ram Kapoor is seen sitting with his wife and his friends on a couch. In the picture, Ram Kapoor and his friends are seen donning a wide smile for the picture. Ram Kapoor is seen donning a casual attire with a black t-shirt paired with denim. Gautami Kapoor is seen wearing a floral blouse with black denim. Fans praised Ram Kapoor’s picture and also complimented that he looks young and cute. Take a look at Ram Kapoor’s throwback picture.

Ram Kapoor cherishes memories of his show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain'

Earlier, Ram Kapoor shared a throwback picture with his co-star Sakshi Tanwar from the sets of his show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain. In the picture, both Ram and Sakshi Ranwar are seen sitting across a table full of food. Tanwar is seen holding a plate full of food and has her mouth open as she is about to take a bite while Kapoor is seen eating a spoonful of rice. He wrote in the caption, "Blast from the past ..... what super fun days !!". [sic]

Ram Kapoor posts a cute video of his wife

In the recent past, Ram Kapoor posted a video of his wife Gautami Kapoor singing a song. In the video uploaded by Ram Kapoor, his wife is seen singing the popular song Sheher Ki Ladki. The viewers can barely hear Gautami Kapoor as she sings the song and shies away. The actor is seen giggling and hiding her face throughout. She then asks her husband to stop recording her. Ram, who is recording the video, then comically says, ''the world has to see, what I am dealing with''. Gautami then jokingly says Ram is ''like her groupie'', and that he will understand when he has to travel the world following her. To this statement, Ram responds that he is going to send the video to Gautami's father and ask him if there is ''a return policy''.

On the work front

Ram Kapoor is set to star next in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Created by BBC, the show is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. Kapoor will star alongside Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and Vijay Verma. He will also be seen playing the antagonist in Kunal Kemmu's Abhay 2.

