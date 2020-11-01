Where Is Rimi Sen? Here Are Details About The 'Hungama' Actor's Whereabouts

Actor Rimi Sen began her acting venture with the Bengali film Paromitar Ek Din back in 2000. After getting her breakthrough role, the actor fiercely forayed in the Bollywood film industry garnering appreciation from critics and fans alike. However, from 2008, her career saw a sudden decline and her appearances on the big screen reduced in numbers. Here’s everything that you need to know about Rimi Sen’s current whereabouts.

Where is Rimi Sen now?

Post acting in several regional movies, Rimi Sen moved on to enter Bollywood and kick-started her career alongside Akshaye Khanna and Aftab Shivdasani in Hungama. The comedy flick turned out to a massive hit at the box office which proved to be a boon for her career. The actor then followed it with appearing in several big-budget movies like Dhoom, Kyon Ki, Garam Masala, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri, Baghban, Thank You and many more.

After delivering several hit projected back in 2008 she was seen in De Taali, Sankat and Horn OK Pleasse post which her career graph declined. Rimi shook her fans by participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 9. During her stint in the show, she constantly made headlines for not willing to take part in household chores and tasks. She also made a big revelation to Mandana Karimi and Yuvika Chaudhary about her plans of not getting married and having no children ever.

After the show, she produced a film Budhia Singh – Born to Run and changed her stage name to her real name Subhamitra Sen. The movie won several accolades along with a National Award. Back in 2017, the actor made headlines post joining the political party BJP. Currently, with her social media posts, it appears that the diva is exploring places and life away from the showbiz life and media glare. With a new stylish hairdo, the actor has revamped her look entirely. Looking almost unrecognisable, her social media feed shows the timeline and events of her travelling all around the world. Here are a few pictures that see her posing in exotic places:

ALSO READ| Salman Khan's Memorable Songs From 'Kyon Ki' That Will Make You Nostalgic

ALSO READ| 'Hungama 2' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

ALSO READ| Do You Know Rimi Sen's Real Name Is Subhamitra? Here Are 15 Facts About 'Hungama' Star

ALSO READ| Actor Rimi Sen Boards Flight For Delhi; Shares Snippets Of Travel In Times Of COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.