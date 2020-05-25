Actor Rimi Sen Boards Flight For Delhi; Shares Snippets Of Travel In Times Of COVID-19

Bollywood actor Rimi Sen was seen travelling earlier today from Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal to Delhi. The actor took to her Instagram story to post snippets of her travel plans amid the lockdown. She also shared pictures of how she took the necessary travel safety measures during her journey.

On her Instagram story, Rimi Sen shared pictures from her Mumbai to Delhi travel today. In her second Instagram story, she shared a picture of how the airport authorities are trying to encourage travellers to maintain social distancing. In yet another picture, she shared the safety measures that she had taken while taking the aircraft. Rimi Sen was seen wearing a protective face gear along with gloves and a face mask.

Meanwhile, airports and railways have resumed bookings. Domestic travels have been allowed to start from today although many flights have been cancelled due to a revised schedule. Passengers are expected to follow strict social distancing rules inside the airports and railway stations.

However, different states have implemented different rules for travelling. Mumbai airport is running 50 flights daily, Chennai airport will run 25 flights and Hyderabad airport will have 30 flights. Kolkata and Bagdogra airports will resume their domestic flight travel from 28 May as reported on account of the cyclone that recently hit the state of West Bengal.

