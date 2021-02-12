Where Was 'Highway' Filmed? Details About The Shooting Locations Of Alia Bhatt Starrer

Highway is a 2014 drama film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The story of the film revolves around a girl who gets kidnapped right before her marriage. As days pass, she begins to develop a strange bond with her kidnapper and discovers the essence of freedom after being kidnapped. IMDb rating of Highway stands at 7.6 out of 10. Apart from great performances and Imtiaz Ali's deft direction, Highway received praise for its cinematography. So, in case you are wondering where was Highway filmed? Read ahead to know all about Highway movie shooting location.

Where was Highway filmed?

Highway would probably be one of the most beautifully shot movies in Bollywood. The film has been shot entirely in India. According to IMDb, the movie was shot in 6 states such as Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, covering 15 towns and cities, along the highways.

Aru Valley, Jammu & Kashmir

Aru Valley is situated 15 km away from the town of Pahalgam. The film has a beautiful scene of Pahalgam with Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhat. The scenery is a treat to the eyes, amid green mountains and is the starting point for trekking to Kolahoi glacier with a full sense of natural beauty.

Spiti, Himachal Pradesh

Many scenes from the film have also been shot in Lahaul and Spiti district. These comprise both the valleys which are separated by Kunzum Pass. Spiti is located at a very high altitude in the eastern part of Himachal Pradesh. This region is a desert mountain valley. Filming of Highway movie also includes locations such as Chandratal and Surajtal lakes.

Ajmer, Rajasthan

Ajmer is located almost in the centre of Rajasthan. The city is a renowned religious spot and is a major pilgrimage destination too. Ajmer was shown just for a moment in the film.

Nurmahal, Punjab

Nurmahal is an ancient town in the Jalandhar district of Punjab. It is the primary point of tourist attraction as it is a remarkable specimen of oriental architecture and is looked after by the Archaeological Department. Some shots of the movie were filmed here.

Faridkot, Punjab

The movie was also shot in Faridkot. Faridkot is a town and a district in the North Indian state of Punjab. It has some famous Gurudwaras. Apart from Gurudwaras, Faridkot is renowned for some of the architectural monuments like Qila Mubarak.

