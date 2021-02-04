'College Romance' Season 2 Shooting Location: All About Manjot Singh & Apoorva Arora Show

TVF web series College Romance received a lot of love from the audience when released in 2018 on YouTube. Its season one is also available to watch on Netflix. Its sequel, College Romance season 2 was released on January 29, 2021. The show has been one of the most talked-about and airs on SonyLiv. College Romance season 2 cast includes Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora and Shreya Mehta. In College Romance Season 2, we can see the three best friends meeting after a long time and realising what all has changed between them since then. Read ahead to know more about College Romance season 2 shooting location.

College Romance season 2 shooting location -

The shooting of the show began in mid-2020 and it was filmed in Echelon Institute of Technology, Faridabad. Reportedly, the first season of the show was also shot at the same college. Echelon Institute of Technology was founded in the year 2007 and is an engineering college offering various courses. The official YouTube channel of the college shared a BTS video about the cast shooting at their campus.

More about the cast

College Romance has a rating of 8.9/10 at IMDb. Created by Apoorva Singh Karki, the show stars popular actors including Manjot Singh who is known for his role in the film Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! as well. The series also stars Apoorva Arora who is famous for movies like OMG – Oh My God!, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Bubble Gum. She is also known for roles in several YouTube videos and sketches. Other cast members include Gagan Arora and Srishti Srivastava who starred in Ladies Hostel. Apart from them, Shreya Mehta and Keshav Sadhna also play important roles on the show.

Other shows like College Romance

For the viewers who have loved the storyline of College Romance, there are a bunch of other similar shows. These shows are as enjoyable as College Romance. Here’s a list of them.

Kota Factory (TVF)

Laakhon Mein Ek (Amazon Prime)

Engineering Girls (TVF)

F.L.A.M.E.S (MX Player)

Girls Hostel (Girliyapa)

What's Your Status (YouTube)

