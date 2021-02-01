'Master' Movie Shooting Location: Know Where Thalapathy Vijay's Blockbuster Was Filmed

Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller film Master is being deemed as the first blockbuster post the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the cast of the film includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an alcoholic teacher who is sent to a juvenile prison for three months. Here, he learns that the person in charge of the prison is using the juveniles as mules for his illegal activities. For those wondering about the shooting of Master and the locations where this movie was filmed, read on.

Master movie shooting location details

Where was Master movie filmed?

According to IMDB, the shooting of Master predominantly took place in Chennai, Delhi and Karnataka, of which, Chennai was the main shooting location. Read ahead to know other details of these locations:

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

This being the main filming location of the movie Master, most of the film was shot here. Fort St George, which was built in 1644, is one of the main attractions of this capital city of Tamil Nadu. Kapaleeshwarar Temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva is located here. Other popular movies like Vikram Vedha, Andhaghaaram, Theri and Petta have been filmed here as well.

Delhi

The capital city of India is also one of the prominent Master shooting locations. According to IMDB, the scenes where college campuses are being shown are filmed here. Other blockbuster films like 3 Idiots, Eat Pray Love, Gandhi and Rang De Basanti have been filmed here.

Shimoga, Karnataka

This Karnatak city is also one of the prominent filming locations of this action thriller. The city is popularly known for Shivappa Nayaka Palace Museum which boasts of 16th to 18th-century carvings and well-maintained grass lawns. Mandagadde Bird Sanctuary, which is the home of several exotic bird species, is also located in Shimoga. The Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary which houses elephants, tigers, and panthers is also one of the tourist attractions of this city. Other blockbuster films like Mungaru Male, Thittivasal and My Autograph have been filmed here.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

