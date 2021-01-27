'Jawaani Jaaneman' Shooting Location And More Details About The Film

Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman is about a 40 years-old casanova's life that turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a daughter. The film also stars Alaya F, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, and Kumud Mishra. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Hussain Dalal.

Tabu and Saif Ali Khan are seen together after 20 years in this film. They were last seen together in the 1999 popular film, Hum Saath Saath Hai. Aside from this stellar cast and a funny story with a special message, Jawaani Jaaneman filming location is a delight to watch. Read on to find out, "Where was the shooting location of Jawaani Jaaneman?"

Where was the shooting location of Jawaani Jaaneman

A report from Where Was it Shot website shares insight that scene, where Saif Ali Khan’s character aka Jazz Singh rides a bicycle and runs in a train station to find Tia, is Waterloo Station, London. This was an emotional scene in which Jazz Sigh (Saif Ali Khan) realizes his mistakes. Here are some pictures of the Jawaani Jaaneman's filming location. Jawaani Jaaneman's shooting location was mostly around the area of Waterloo in London.

Another filming location can be noticed where Jazz and Tia usually hang out is the area around Crimean War Memorial in London. A lot of song sequences as well as hang-out scenes were shot in this location. Crimean War Memorial is located on Waterloo Place, at the junction of Regent Street and Pall Mall. Jawaani Jaaneman shooting location captured the immense beauty of London.

The Story Line

A carefree, middle-aged man, Jazz Singh spends most of his time at the parties by hanging out with women at his friend’s club. His party freak life takes a U-turn when he suddenly finds himself the father of a young girl. Later, she introduces him to her “ hippie” mother, and just when he thinks that cannot get any worse than this, his daughter suddenly reveals that she is pregnant.

Jawaani Jaaneman Review

The film is rated 6.6 on IMDB and 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, many enjoyed the film while some others were still not happy with this new Western vibe film regarding a man’s midlife crisis. Jawaani Jaaneman's box office collection halted at Rs 28.3 crore. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Image Credits @alayaf Instagram

