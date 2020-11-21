Where Was 'Rockstar' Filmed? See Details About Rockstar Filming Locations

Rockstar is a 2011 musical romantic drama written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles and the music is done by maestro A. R. Rahman. The movie also features Moufid Aziz, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra in key roles. The plot of Rockstar movie revolves around Janardhan Jakhar AKA JJ or Jordan. He dreams of becoming a rockstar just like his role model Jim Morrison. However, things take a dramatic turn as he ends up being anguished and despondent even though he has achieved all that he ever dreamt of. This is because of the death of Heer Kaul whom he loved passionately.

Rockstar reviews have been positive. The movie went on to become one of the top-grossing movies of that year. Ranbir Kapoor and A. R. Rahman won several awards and accolades for their contribution in the movie. Even after 9 years of the movie’s release, a lot of people are still curious about the Rockstar filming locations and are wondering where was Rockstar filmed. For all the people who are eager to know about Rockstaar shooting location, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Rockstar filmed?

The movie has been shot in several parts of the world. A major chunk of the movie has been shot in India. According to IMDb, Rockstar filming locations were in and around parts of Mumbai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Jammu And Kashmir among others. The scene where Jordan performs the song Sadda Haq in front of a large audience was shot at Central Park, Connaught Place in New Delhi. Several in-studio shots were taken in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios. Mumbai’s Gloria Church is also used in parts of Sadda Haq song. Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra song from the movie has been shot at Dal Lake, Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir. The picturesque song of Katiya Karun’s parts has been shot in the Betaab Valley of Pahalgam part in Jammu & Kashmir.

Rockstar shooting locations

The popular Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi was also used as one of the Rockstar shooting locations for the song Kun Faya Kun. Hauz Khas Complex in New Delhi can be seen in the Rockstar movie where Heer and JJ drink for the first time and make a list. The rest of Indian Rockstar filming locations include St. Stephen's College, Hindu College in Delhi. Parts of Sadda Haq song are also filmed in Norbulingka Institute, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The foreign shooting locations for Rockstar movie are Charles Bridge, Old Town, Karlstejn Castle, Vrtba garde, Prague State Opera House in Prague, Czech Republic. The movie is also shot in Italy’s Arena di Verona where Jordan’s show at the beginning of the movie takes place. Parts of Hawa Hawa song have been filmed at Sychrov State Castle, Liberec District, Liberec Region of Czech Republic. Here is a look at the Rockstar shooting locations

Rockstar filming locations

Image Credits: A still from Kun Faya Kun song

