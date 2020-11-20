When Anurag Basu Had To Bribe Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot With Him On Holi

One of the most popular movies directed by Anurag Basu is Barfi. While the viewers enjoyed watching the film a lot, the director had to go through a lot of struggle to get the scenes right, and one of them was getting the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor to shoot on a festive day. In order to get his film and scenes perfect, Anurag Basu decided to book his shoot for Barfi on the day of Holi.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Has "not Seen Enough World" Believes Director Mira Nair

Director Anurag Basu had to bribe lead actor Ranbir Kapoor

Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together on many unconventional projects. The 2012 hit, Barfi is one of the most talked-about Bollywood films in terms of its story or the character portrayals. Anurag Basu had to bribe his cast and crew to get them to work on the day of Holi for this film. According to todaymynews.in, the director mentioned in an interview that he told everyone if they agree on working on the day of Holi, he would treat them with Bhang on the sets.

Read: 'Ludo' To Get A Sequel; Anurag Basu-Bhushan Kumar Make Announcement Days After Release

Read: On Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Celebrate; Others Snapped

Other interesting fact about Barfi is that the film won seven Filmfare Awards and was nominated as the Finest International Movie in the 85th Oscar Academy Awards. Barfi revolves around the life of a person who cannot hear or speak. Played by Ranbir Kapoor, amongst all the Ranbir Kapoor's movies, Barfi is one of the most interesting roles he has played. The other pivotal roles in the movie are played by Priyanka Chopra as Jhilmil who is and Illeana D’Cruz as Shruti Gupta.

Read: Ludo Movie Review: This Anurag Basu Directorial Is A Perfect Blend Of Comedy And Absurdity

There is a lot of other trivia about the movie as well. According to todaymynews.in, the role of Shruti Gupta was primarily supposed to be played by Katrina Kaif but due to scheduling issues and not being able to lock the dates, the role was given to Illeana. This movie marks her Bollywood debut as Illeana was majorly seen Telugu movies before this. The look for her character was inspired by Anurag Basu’s mother. The character of Barfi was inspired by Charlie Chaplin in many ways.

Read: Alia Bhatt Snapped With Beau & 'Brahmastra' Co-star Ranbir Kapoor At A Dubbing Studio

Image Credits: @anuragbasuoffical IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.