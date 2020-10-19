Dream11 IPL 2020 Umpire Paschim Pathak's 'Rockstar' Hairstyle Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Paschim Pathak on Sunday ensured that the spotlight during the Dream11 IPL 2020 falls on the umpires as well as he officiated the game between Hyderabad and Kolkata. The Indian umpire's hairstyle stole the show, with netizens raining down memes on social media commenting on the Paschim Pathak's hairstyle. It is not the first time that the 43-year-old has grabbed headlines after he had become the first Indian umpire to wear a helmet during a game in 2015.

Paschim Pathak hairstyle: Dream11 IPL 2020 umpire's hairstyle has netizens rain down memes on Twitter

Officiating his eight IPL match, Paschim Pathak grabbed eyeballs on Sunday due to his peculiar hairstyle. The 43-year-old has officiated in Indian domestic cricket since 2009 and has been named as a reserve umpire in two Tests and three ODIs in India. Pathak has also officiated in two Women's ODIs along with officiating in the Dream11 IPL. Soon after the Hyderabad vs Kolkata clash began, Paschim Pathak memes began to flood Twitter, with the umpire's hairstyle becoming a talking point for netizens online.

Bairstow standing like a umpire and the Umpire standing like a wicket-keeper.#SRHvsKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/L0FDBm6vZS — Kaushik (@Kushh_007) October 18, 2020

His name is Paschim Pathak. https://t.co/OYXL59sxrI — Zomon (@DonEsQue) October 18, 2020

This umpire Paschim Pathak looks like Taher Shah and sounds like SRT.#IPL2020 — Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) October 18, 2020

Hair goals bro. Ladkiyaan bhi sharma jaayegi 😛



Umpire Paschim Pathak 😎



Baal bhi mast, naam bhi mast 😂#IPL2020 #SRHvsKKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/NhljZwMm8V — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 18, 2020

A user pointed out that Pathak's stance was much more like a wicketkeeper than Hyderabad keeper Jonny Bairstow's, who stood upright behind the stumps. A couple of users likened him to Pakistani singer Taher Shah, while many claimed that the Pathak sounded like the Kolkata owner. A netizen mentioned that Pathak's hairstyle was 'hair goals' while another commented that he looked like English comedian-actor Russell Brand. Fans also likened him to a host of other film stars, as he sported a pair of goggles and a cap to complement his 'rockstar' long hair.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Lockie Ferguson stars as Kolkata clinch super over win

Playing his first game in the Dream11 IPL 2020, Lockie Ferguson showed Kolkata what they were sorely missing in a thrilling performance with the ball. The New Zealand pacer grabbed three dismissals for just 15 runs in his four overs, as Kolkata fought back to end the game on a tie. In the super over, Lockie Ferguson again rose to the challenge, dismissing both David Warner and Abdul Samad to set Kolkjata a paltry target of just three runs. The New Zealand pacer received the man of the match award for his performance, and will certainly look to continue his form as Kolkata push for a playoff spot.

(Image Courtesy: Screengrab from iplt20.com)

