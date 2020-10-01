'Song Exploder': What Time Does The Season 1 Release On Netflix? Read Details

During the pandemic, a lot of new movies and web series have released on Netflix. The streaming service has managed to keep the subscribers glued to their screens with fresh and unique content. The global streaming giant is now back again with its new show Song Exploder. It is a popular music podcast which will now be released on Netflix as a docuseries.

Hrishikesh Hirway who hosts the podcast had announced the news of it on his official Twitter handle. As the show is nearing its release date, a lot of people have been wondering about the Song Exploder release date and Song Exploder release time. For all the people who are curious to know about what time does Song Exploder season 1 release on Netflix, here is everything you need to know about it.

Song Exploder release date 2020

The upcoming music docuseries Song Exploder's first season will be dropping on Netflix this Friday on October 2, 2020, all over India. The show will be available to stream for users all over the world. One just needs to have a Netflix subscription to watch the show after its premiere on Netflix.

I still don’t fully believe it but @SongExploder, a podcast I started in my bedroom!, is going to be a @netflix series. Featuring @aliciakeys, @Lin_Manuel, @remhq, and @tydollasign. Coming October 2nd! pic.twitter.com/8FdYSS60dV — Hrishikesh Hirway (@HrishiHirway) September 17, 2020

What time does Song Exploder season 1 release on Netflix?

Like all the other shows on Netflix, Song Exploder release time for its first season is likely to be at 12.00 AM PT which is 3:00 AM EST. The fans of the show in the UK will be able to tune in to the show on Netflix at 8 AM as per the British Summer Time (BST). The Netflix users from India will be able to watch the show from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

In Australia, the show will be available to stream from 5.00 PM while subscribers in New Zealand will be able to stream it from 8 PM, New Zealand Standard Time (NZST). The viewers can also make use of remind me feature on the streaming service to get a notification when the series will be dropping on Netflix.

Song Exploder season 1 on Netflix

Song Exploder is a popular podcast which has now been turned to a docuseries. The show features musicians breaking down the individual components of one of their songs. The musicians will be analyzing and sharing stories about their song in the show. The show will be hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway.

The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads as, “Get inspired as musicians dig deep into the creative process of songwriting and reveal their intimate thoughts in a series based on the hit podcast." Here is a look at the Song Exploder trailer.

