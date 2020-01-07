Who Is Alok Dixit, The Social Activist Portrayed By Vikrant Massey In 'Chhapaak'?

The makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak dropped the trailer on the internet on December 10, 2019. Since then, the internet has been gushing about its hard-hitting premise and plotline. Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Malti, while Vikrant Massey will portray the role of her love interest and social activist. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Everything you need to know about Alok Dixit:

Laxmi Agarwal is a well-known Indian campaigner of 'Stop Sale Acid' and also a television host. She is an acid attack survivor who is also known to fight for the rights of acid attack victims. She has also advocated against acid attacks by gathering 27000 signatures for a petition to curb acid sales, and taking that cause to the Indian Supreme Court. Along the way, she met a social activist Alok Dixit. Laxmi and Alok were known to be in a relationship, reportedly.

According to the reports, Laxmi was in a relationship with social activist Alok Dixit. Alok Dixit is a known social activist who fights against the acid attacks in India. During their time together, the issue consumed him and he found himself in a relationship with acid attack survivor turned activist and TV Anchor, Laxmi.

The uniqueness of their relationship is that the two decided to not get married and instead be in a live-in relationship. Alok mentioned in the interview that marriage will bring in lots of pressure between the two because of the situation they are in. He said that the two decided to live together until they die. They know that they are challenging the society by not getting married.

But Alok and Laxmi do not want people to come to their wedding and comment on Laxmi's looks. Because the looks of a bride are most important for people. Their families accepted their relationship and the two have a daughter named Pihu. But according to the reports the two have separated since 2015.

On the career front, Alok joined Indian Air Force in 2007 and served till March 2009. After a short service as a reporter in TV9 News channel in Mumbai, he switched to Jagran Prakashan Limited and worked for portal Inext Live. Alok works with the survivors of acid attacks in India.

In the last two years, Dixit built a campaign across the country called "Stop Acid Attacks". This organization, made up mainly of acid attack victims, makes it a point to visit the victims and help them in whatever way possible.

