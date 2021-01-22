Dhanush Changes Twitter Bio; Fans Praise Him, Share Screenshots

South Indian actor Dhanush’s 2019 movie Asuran was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Recently, the actor made a reference to this move which has sent Twitterati in a state of hysteria. Dhanush changed his Twitter bio to ‘Asuran/Actor’ and his fans cannot stop praising it. Scroll to see what his fans are saying about it.

Also read | Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap And Guneet Monga Launch The 'Indian Women Rising' Collective

Also read | Pratik Gandhi's Next 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' Goes On Floors Today; See Pics

Dhanush’s Twitter bio has a reference to Asuran

Dhanush recently changed his Twitter bio and made a reference to his 2019 blockbuster film Asuran in it. This has caused Twitterati to go in a state of frenzy and they have shared the screenshots of his updated bio and praising the actor for his performance in the movie. Several of his fans are assuming the change in bio to be a dig at the popular actor Silambarasan. See their reactions below.

Asuran was directed by Vetrimaaran and released on October 4, 2019. Manju Warrier played the female lead in the movie. Asuran plot revolved around Sivasaami, who is a farmer and living with his wife and children in a remote village. But a rich landlord wants to buy his land, but Siva would not let him take his bread and butter without putting up a tough fight. The movie also had a couple of good songs as well.

Dhanush's Twitter is full of updates from his professional life. He shares posters and even first looks from his movies on Twitter for his fans and followers. He gave his fans a huge surprise when he made the announcement of Netflix’s film The Gray Man. The Gray Man also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters and Ana de Armas. The movie is made by Russo brothers and is based on the novel which goes by the same name and is authored by Mark Greaney.

Some of the most popular movies of Dhanush are Polladhavan, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadukalam, Vadachennai and Kodi. The Maari movie franchise is also Dhanush’s popular movies. His song Why This Kolaveri Di is one of his superhit songs. He made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa starring alongside Sonam Kapoor. He has also won several awards and accolades for his performances in films.

Also read | Sushant's Fans Have Special Gestures At Mount Blanc On Birth Anniversary, Celebs Send Love

Also read | The Gray Man Cast: From Dhanush To Ryan Gosling, Know Actors Of This Upcoming Netflix Film

Image courtesy- @dhanushkraja Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.