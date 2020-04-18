Who Is Sara Ali Khan's BFF Orhan Awatramani? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Orhan Awatramani often features in various photos alongside Bollywood actors including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, among others. Recently, he reunited with his old friend Sara Ali Khan and shared their photo on his official Instagram page. Orhan Awatramani's post garnered numerous likes and comments. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan wore a gorgeous pink gown featuring a thigh-high slit and fringes. She posed with Orhan Awatramani, who was wearing a casual shirt with rugged white jeans. Since then, Sara Ali Khan’s fans have been wondering who he is.

Who is Orhan Awatramani?

According to reports, Orhan Awatramani is a Mumbai-based guy, who was Sara Ali Khan’s classmate during her graduation at Columbia University. He is also close to Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. He has also been clicked partying with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and other Bollywood actors.

Reportedly, he is preparing and training for his career in animation. We have compiled some of Orhan Awatramani’s photos with Bollywood celebrities.

Happy Graduation to Sara Ali Khan

The one with Ananya Panday

Slaying in black with Janhvi Kapoor

Pouty face with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fun and memorable time with Janhvi Kapoor

Hanging out with Alaya F

Partying with Sara Ali Khan

Also read: 'Coolie No 1' Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Is All Praises For Sara Ali Khan

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Takes 'Q&A Challenge' With Brother Ibrahim And Mom Amrita Singh

Also read: Parineeti Chopra Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Slayed Stylish Tracksuit Better?

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Is A Darling, Known Her Since I Did 'Love Aaj Kal' With Saif: Imtiaz Ali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.