Who Is Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Gill? Details Here

Bigg Boss 13 is hands down by far the most popular as well as the most controversial seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most-talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz is being touted as Salman Khan's favourite contestant and ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house, she has been making headlines frequently. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Gill's father entered the house and stirred up the controversies in the house with his opinions. The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 has left the audiences inquisitive about Gill's father.

Everything you need to know about Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Gill

Santokh Singh Gill is the father of two, namely Shehbaz Badesha and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill who is a well-known Punjabi actor, model and singer. Santosh belongs to a Sikh Jatt Family. He is married to Parminder Kaur Gill and lives in Beas, Amritsar. Several people were inquisitive about Santokh Singh Gill's profession, well, he is the in-charge of 1278 Village.

He came into limelight after several interviews with the media wherein he opened up about his daughter's performance in the show while also lashed out at the makers of the show multiple times during his interviews. He had also recently entered the Bigg Boss house in the family’s special episode of Bigg Boss 13 and guided his daughter about who is the enemy in the show is while also asked Shehnaaz to end everything with Sidharth Shukla. Check out the promo video of the Santokh Gill entering Bigg Boss 13's house below:

