Who Is The Duo Behind 'Diet Prada', The Fastest-growing Fashion Instagram Account?

Diet Prada is an Instagram account that has become an internet sensation with 1.7 million followers, who also include many celebs and fashion industry professionals. This social media account is famous for calling out the fashion industry’s copycats. For the first time, the owners of the account have revealed their identities and started giving many interviews as well.

Insights about the founders of Diet Prada

The popular Instagram account, Diet Prada, is owned by Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler. Tony Liu is a 32 years old design director, and Lindsey Schuyler is a 30 years old design and product development associate. Tony and Lindsey met in 2010 while working for Eugenia Kim.

They named Diet Prada after the name of Miuccia Prada, “the original end-all-be-all of everything,” and Diet Coke, “the original imitator.” The two had a habit of noticing and pointing out copies from the fashion industry.

They believe that fashion repeats itself and designers generously tend to borrow or get inspired by previous creations. Diet Prada not only focuses on revealing the copycats but it also brings out topics of concern like model abuse, racial discrimination, and cultural appropriation.

How Diet Prada came to existence?

According to the recent interview, Liu and Lindsey talked about how they came up with this social account. Tony said that they used to look at runway shows and roast the copycats back and forth sitting in opposite corners. He revealed that they started the account as a joke which later turned out to be a game-changer for them.

Schuyler Lindsey added further that at first, it was just for the laughs. She said that they were just trying to make laugh by revealing the "inspired" designs.

