Who Is The Girl In Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Shor Machega' Song? Is It Splitsvilla 11's Shruti?

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently released a new song named Shor Machega that created a buzz on the internet as the fans loved it to the fullest. One of the artists from his video gained attention from the netizens as she looked ravishing in Mumbai Saga’s Shor Machega song. The artist is none other than Shruti Sinha from Splitsvilla season 11 who gained popularity for her amazing dancing skills. Read further to know more about Mumbai Saga’s Shor Machega artist, Shruti Sinha.

Shruti Sinha in Mumbai Saga’s Shor Machega song

Shruti Sinha was recently seen in John Abraham’s movie song, Shor Machega alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and received loads of applause for her stunning performances. She even caught the eye of some of her fans who were following her from the time she appeared in some reality TV shows. Shruti Sinha first appeared in one of the popular dance reality shows, DID season 5, and later on, she became a participant in one of MTV’s reality shows, Roadies Xtreme from where she came out as a finalist. After receiving tons of love and appreciation from the fans for her amazing performance in Roadies Xtreme, she received a chance to participate in another MTV reality show, Splitsvilla. She won the show along with another participant and later appeared as a host on On Road With Roadies. She again came out as a finalist on MTV’s Ace Of Space Season 2

She posted a video clip recently when her song came out and within a short while, all the fans took to Shruti Sinha’s Instagram and congratulated her on finally appearing in a Bollywood song alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. Many of them shared their delight by adding heart-eyed emojis in the comments to show how thrilled they were to watch her in Mumbai Saga’s Shor Machega song. The moment the song was released, some of the netizens recognised Shruti Sinha and appreciated her performance by praising her in the comment section of the YouTube video. Many of them were delighted to see how she came such a long way from MTV reality shows while others complimented on how amazing she looked while dancing in the song. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to one of the latest Shruti Sinha’s videos.

Mumbai Saga’s release date

John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga’s release date has been set for March 19, 2021, and fans will soon be able to watch this action crime movie directed by Sanjay Gupta. The cast of the movie involves John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani and many others.

