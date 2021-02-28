When Guru Randhawa And Yo Yo Honey Singh Had A Gala Time During 'Desi Workout'; Watch

Guru Randhawa, who gained popularity with Lahore song, has delivered many Punjabi, Indi-pop and Bollywood songs in recent years. He has been lauded by his fans and followers for his songs such as High Rated Gabru, Slowly Slowly, Patola, Suit, Ban Ja Rani and many more. The singer, who is also an active user of social media, enjoys a massive following of more than 22.7 million on his Instagram handle. Here's a look at the time when Randhawa gave a glimpse of his 'desi workout' session.

Guru Randhawa's sneak peek into his 'desi workout' video

One of his videos that garnered massive attention was his ‘desi workout’ with popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, last year. On September 11, 2020, Guru took to his Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into his gym workout with Honey Singh. The duo can be seen cheerfully introducing each other and flaunting their toned body.

Guru can be seen donning black innerwear and black shorts with a pair of white shoes, while Honey Singh sported a loose black tank top which he paired with black shorts and a baseball cap. The video also shows a glimpse of his trainers and friends. The duo seemed to be enjoying their ‘desi gym session’. As for the caption, Guru penned, “Desi Gym Session with my paji @yoyohoneysingh paji and @umeshsharma31 bhai. @hommiedilliwala on the camera. Lets go” with several fire emoticons. Many of their fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Well, this wasn’t the first time that the duo surprised their fans by working out together. During the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown, the duo was often spotted together having gala times. On September 8, 2020, Honey Singh, too, shared a snap featuring himself and Guru. They flaunted their bright smiles while posing for the camera. Guru sported a black shirt and denim jeans, while Honey Singh was seen wearing a red tee and dark coloured denim jeans, which he paired with a black cap. In the caption, he wrote, “If you smell What we cooking? Brothers in da House @gururandhawa”.

Image Source: Guru Randhawa's Instagram

