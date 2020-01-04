Triya Das Biography: How Did Triya Enter The Adult Film Industry? All You Need To Know

Triya Das is an Indian adult film actor and model. As per reports, she entered the adult film industry due to financial crisis in her family. Apart from this, Triya Das has also been a part of various modelling ads for different clothing brands. She has also acted in a Bengali short film named, Abar Kobitar Por.

Triya Das’s family background

Triya was born in the year 1987 in Kolkata, West Bengal India. She faced a lot of financial trouble in her childhood. As per reports, she entered the adult film industry only to sustain a livelihood. She has completed her graduation from Bardman’s college. Triya’s family lived in a very small house and her parents had to opt for difficult work to feed their family. Triya’s life is full of tragedy, she lost her parents at a very young age. Thereafter, she struggled to support her sibling and helped them to establish their career.

Triya Das’s Instagram:

Triya Das is an active social media user. She has around 9,800 followers on Instagram. She never fails to keep her followers updated about herself through social media.

Triya Das’ photos:

