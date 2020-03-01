Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Worth-adding To Your Watch-list, Know Why

Ayushmann Khurrana's crime-drama flick, Article 15 is directed by Anubhav Sinha. It was produced under the banners Zee Studios and Banaras Media works. The lead actor, Ayushmann Khurrana performed the role of a police officer who executes an investigation after three girls go missing in a village. The movie did extremely well at the box office by garnering Rs. 93.08 crores at the box office. Article 15 earned Critics Award for Best Film at the Filmfare Awards. Here is why you should definitely watch Ayushmann Khurrana's critically appreciated film, Article 15.

Also Read | 'Article 15' director Anubhav Sinha opens up about the most 'conflicting part' of the film

Ayushmann Khurrana as Police Officer

Article 15 was Khurrana's first film as a police officer. Ayushmann Khurrana's cleverly thought-provoking dialogues had left many shocked. There is a very thin line that separates a dialogue or statement and he was successful in justifying the art.

Also Read | 'Article 15' writer Gaurav Solanki claims his speech on Assam was edited out of Award show

The storyline and concept

Article 15 is inspired by real-life conflicts. From caste discrimination to other atrocities, it depicts the alarming evils that plague the Indian society. Post its release, the movie surely managed to strike a chord with the audience. Article 15 was considered one of the best films in 2019. Every scene is a culmination of the actions of all characters, the situational setting, and the action taking place.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's best movies of 2019: Article 15, Bala that made it big at the BO

The Supporting Cast

Apart from a notable performance by Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15 features a notable group of actors together, including Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, and Isha Talwar, who has done complete justice to their roles, as per audience reviews. Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub earned much appreciation for making their characters so realistic and on point.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana to reunite with 'Article 15' filmmaker Anubhav Sinha?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.