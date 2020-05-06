'Wife Said No': Milind Soman Reveals He Wanted To Take 'cats' Home From Bali, See Pic

Supermodel-actor Milind Soman steals hearts with his social media updates about everything from his fitness regimes, throwback posts to adorably loved-up pics with wife Ankita Konwar. On Wednesday, the Made In India star introduced his fans to another of his favourites through Instagram as he shared a picture of himself surrounded by cats on all sides. Not real cats, but cat sculptures that he found in Bali.

Through the caption, he exclaimed, "Who likes CATS ??????????????????????? The purple ones were my favorite 😃 I wanted to bring them all home !!!!". He further shared that his wife Ankita Konwar didn't let him bring the cats home. "Wife said no 😶" said Milind Soman who tagged the quirky photo as 'Wednesday Wonderland'.

Have a look:

Milind Soman is currently under self-quarantine with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar at his home in Mumbai. He has been active on Instagram throughout the lockdown and has shared many posts about his other favourite - fitness. Recently, supermodel Milind Soman, in an interaction with a national daily, revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family.

He said that since he cannot go out in the open and run, he has taken to climbing stairs as a substitute for running. He also shared that he goes to the building terrace with his mother and wife and does basic exercises which also gives him time to bond with the family and that is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

