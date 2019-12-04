Will Sidharth Malhotra's Upcoming Movies Be 2020's Blockbusters?

Sidharth Malhotra has recently given a big hit at the Box -office with Marjaavaan. The movie also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. After the success of this romantic action movie, Sidharth is now blooming in the industry and fetching many movies for himself. Here is a list of his upcoming movies of the hunk for the year 2020-

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movies

Shershaah (2020)

Dharma Productions' upcoming movie, Shershaah, is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The action biography movie also stars the Kabir Singh famed actor, Kiara Advani. It is based on the true story of an army officer, Captain Vikram Batra. The storyline of this film will showcase the bravery of Captain Batra's from the1999 Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the character of this Param Chakra awardee. The biopic is going to release on January 1.

Rashna: The Ray of Light (2020)

This movie is a mystery thriller and Sidharth will reportedly be seen playing the role of a revenge seeker. Rashna: The Ray of Light also stars Shruti Hassan in the lead, while Nargis Fakri will be seen in a special dance number. The storyline of the film reportedly revolves around Rishabh Thakkar, a boy coming back to India from South Africa, who ends up in a frenzy situation and plans to take revenge over the death of a loved one. This mystery movie is going to be released on October 21.

Apart from these films, Sidharth Malhotra is going to be seen in three other movies whose release dates are not yet announced. These include ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, which is a comedy film, Slingshot, which is speculated to be an action movie and Priceless alongside Anushka Sharma. This does make us wonder if Sidharth Malhotra will rule the box-office in 2020?

