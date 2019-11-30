Tiger Shroff's Pics Vs Sidharth Malhotra's Pics Wage A Battle Of The Bare Backs

Recently on Instagram, both Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff, have posted pictures of their bare backs. Showing off their well-sculpted muscular backs, the posts have almost waged a war on social media between their fans. Read on to know the battle of the bare backs between these two actors.

Tiger Shroff's pics

A few days back, Tiger Shroff had posted pictures of his bareback on Instagram. The actor's caption said that he has got minor scrapes and cuts because of this training for the upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The actor also said he hoped the cuts won't bother him while taking a shower. Indeed his back could be seen strewn with cuts and scrapes. Fans, however, went gaga over Tiger Shroff’s sculpted muscles. The post earned a lot of "oohs" and "aahs" from his fans who seem to love the picture. (Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff on Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra's pics

While Tiger Shroff's pictures were in lieu of his upcoming movie, Sidharth Malhotra's picture was a Throwback Thursday special. The actor was reminiscing his Brothers' days in which he played a wrestler starring opposite Akshay Kumar. In the caption, Sidharth says that getting into the right shape for a character is crucial for an actor. He thanked everyone for the response on his recent release Marjaavaan and also said that he will now be focussing on his next, which is SherShah. Fans seem to have gone chaotic on this post by Sidharth. (Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram)

