Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' Ending - Is Tyler Rake A Ghost At The Ending?

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth was recently seen in the Netflix movie Extraction. The movie has received a great response from the audience ever since its launch on April 24, 2020. The movie continues to top the charts in several parts of the world. The movie is written by Joe Russo. He has also co-produced the movie. In a recent watch party organised by an entertainment portal, Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo and director Sam Hargrave opened up about the possibility of a follow-up film for Extraction. Three of them admitted that they are open for another the film’s prequel or a sequel but they did not confirm it. Joe Russo also opened up about the Extraction ending which has left a lot of fans baffled.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda & Chris Hemsworth's Fight Practice Video During 'Extraction' Is Unmissable

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About 'Extraction' Sequel, Says 'I'll Be Excited To Jump Into It'

About Extraction ending, Joe Russo said that what they loved the equivocal ending of the film. Joe Russo said that one can interpret the ending in any way they want to. He further said that it represents hope for the boy that he is going to have a future. Talking about Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo said that it is up to the boy to interpret the meaning of the ending whether it is the ghost of Tyler Rake that is watching over him. Joe Russo also added that such endings are quite entertaining and they incite a lot of conversation among the audience. He further said that unless there is a prequel or a sequel, such questions will not be answered

Also Read | Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Other 'Avengers' Assemble For Cool Reunion

Extraction ending scene

Also Read | 'Extraction' To Become Biggest-ever Film Premier On Netflix, Says Chris Hemsworth

During the watch party, Joe Russo talked about Extraction ending and the ambiguous nature of ending. At Extraction ending, Chris Hemsworth is seen getting shot in the neck and yet he makes a quick appearance in the final shot of the movie. Joe Russo said about Extraction ending that, they show Chris Hemsworth getting hit by a fatal gunshot to the neck and the whole movie is then about if Chris Hemsworth’s character is going to survive or not. Joe Russo said that this creates tension while watching the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.