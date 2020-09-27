Happy Daughter's Day Wishes, Messages To Share On This Special Day

Daughter’s Day is observed all over the world to celebrate the presence of daughters in one’s life. Different countries celebrate the day on different days of the year. In India, the day is celebrated on the last Sunday of September. This year, Daughter’s Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 27, 2020. Children are truly a blessing regardless of their genders. However, in several communities and societies, daughters are still considered inferior to sons. Daughter’s Day helps to increase awareness about gender equality and also to have a special day dedicated to all the daughters. As the day is celebrated on a Sunday in India, a lot of families celebrate this day by spending quality time together with their daughters. Daughter’s day is also celebrated by sending Happy Daughter’s Day wishes, Daughter's Day messages and quotes to your daughter. Here is a look at some of the best Happy Daughter’s Day wishes to share on this special day.

Happy Daughter's Day wishes

Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter. Happy Daughter's Day!

My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I pray that when you grow older, you will also be a miracle to other people. Happy Daughter's Day!

I must have done something right in my life to deserve a daughter so beautiful, kind, sweet, and smart as you. Never change, my love. Happy Daughter's Day!

My heart will always belong to you, my dear daughter. We will always be a team. I love you, sweet one. Happy Daughter's Day!

Daughter's Day 2020 wishes

In my eyes, you will always be my baby girl. Don’t grow up too fast, little one. I love you! Happy Daughter's Day!

With every day that passes, you only grow more beautiful in my eyes. I admire your heart of gold. I love you very much! Happy Daughter's Day!

No words can describe my love for you! Happy Daughter's Day!

To my beloved daughter, I didn't give you the gift of life, rather life gave me the gift of you. Happy Daughter's Day, my darling!

Daughters are little angels who grow up becoming your best friend. Happy Daughter's Day!

A daughter is the best thing that can happen to you because a daughter fills your heart with magic and love. Happy Daughter’s day.

Daughter's Day messages

Daughter is a beautiful part of you - Magical, mysterious and always new; let’s celebrate and have a blast today…Wish you a happy Daughter’s Day.

Daughters are an inseparable part of you - They understand and truly care; Thanks to my girl for growing so mature; Thanks for always being there. Happy Daughter’s Day.

Dream and wishes will come true, Hope and a new dawn will be waiting for you, Be yourself, say what you feel, Your existence is a big deal…Happy Daughter’s Day.

Good Wishes for a bright future, Blessings for a new tomorrow…May life be a wonderland - May there be no pain or sorrow…Happy Daughter’s Day my love.

