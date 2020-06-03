Ekta Kapoor’s Police Complaint Against ALT Balaji’s 'XXX Uncensored 2' Gets Dismissed?

The Hyderabad cyber crime police authorities have reportedly dismissed a complaint that was filed by a social activist against Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji web series, XXX Uncensored 2. The complaint was reportedly filed in Hyderabad and stated that one of Ekta Kapoor's shows on the digital platform has been airing some derogatory content. According to media reports, Ekta Kapoor's digital platform stated that the case lacked corroboration.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Describes Her Favourite Complex Character From 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'

Complaint filed against Ekta Kapoor's show dismissed?

A source close to Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji revealed in an interview with a publication that a Hyderabad based complainant raised an objection against Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji show, XXX Uncensored 2 and also wanted to raise an FIR. The source further added that when the police started their investigation, the FIR filing was ultimately dismissed as there was nothing objectionable in Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji show, XXX Uncensored 2 which was found.

The source went on to say that the police department has already investigated the case, went to the respective platform, saw Ekta Kapoor's show but did not find anything offensive in there.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor's Wish For Surbhi Jyoti On Her 32nd Birthday Has A 'Naagin' Twist

The first season of XXX was helmed by Ken Ghosh

Talking about Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji show, XXX Uncensored 2, the series is a comedy and erotic flick with each episode delving on the various sexual escapades of individuals. The ALTBalaji show was helmed by filmmaker Ken Ghosh who is well-known for directing the Shahid Kapoor starrers including Fidaa and Ishq Vishq.

The first season of the web series had started streaming in September 2018 and had starred Aparna Bajpai, Kyra Dutt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Rithvik Dhanjani, Pryanca Talukdar, Aparna Sharma and Ankit Gera in the lead roles. XXX Uncensored 2 started streaming in January this year and the first episode was titled as, Pyaar Aur Plastic. The season had four more episodes with the finale season being titled as, 'Insecure Husband.'

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti Celebrates Birthday At Home; Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani Send Wishes

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for derogatory content in one of the episodes of ALTBalaji's show. Hindustani Bhau stated that the episode showcased a scene which was humiliating for the Indian army. Reportedly, many netizens came out in support of Hindustani Bhau on the ongoing fiasco.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.