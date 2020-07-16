Yami Gautam And Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' To Release On Netflix Soon

Yami Gautam recently took to Instagram to share the first look from her upcoming Netflix film, Ginny Weds Sunny. The romantic comedy film will also star fan-favourite actor Vikrant Massey in a significant role. The first look seems to be a still from a dance number as both Yami Gautami and Vikrant Massey can be seen wearing flashy costumes. Fans have been flooding the comments section of the picture with questions related to the release date, which is yet to be announced.

Yami’s look in Ginny weds Sunny

Yami Gautam recently took to social media to release the first look of Ginny Weds Sunny, alongside actor Vikrant Massey. The film falls in the list of 17 films which are all set to release on Netflix in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. The picture posted on Instagram indicates that the still is from a song which is yet to be released. Actor Yami Gautam can be spotted wearing a silver shiny jacket which is studded with stones and spikes around the shoulder region. She can also be seen wearing an electric pink crop top beneath the jacket which has been paired with a silver pair of bottoms. She can also be spotted with heavy hoops that go well with the outfit. She can be seen placing her hand on Vikrant Massey’s shoulder, who is wearing a sequinned jacket.

In the caption for the post, Yami Gautam has written that the story of the film revolves around a match-maker mother who wants her daughter to have a fairy tale love story. However, the daughter seems to have plans of her own. She also wrote that she is extremely excited to show the audience what they have created.

Read Deepika Padukone Or Yami Gautam: Who Styled The Salwar Kameez Look Better?

Also read Hrithik Roshan And Yami Gautam's 'Kuch Din' Making A Must-watch For All Fans

Vikrant Massey has also shared the same post on his official Instagram handle. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that the film has been directed by debutant Puneet Khanna while Vinod Bachchan is the producer of the film. Have a look at the poster starring Ginny Gill and Sunny Malhotra here.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh recently released a video showcasing snips from the 17 films which are being released on Netflix. The video showcases fresh stills from the film Ginny Weds Sunny. In one of the stills, Yami Gautam can be seen dressed in proper traditional attire while in the last picture, the characters Ginny and Sunny can be seen sitting on a jute bed next to a dhaba. Have a look at the video doing the rounds on social media here.

Read Saiyami Kher Says Abhishek Bachchan 'did Not Take Advantage Of His Surname' On Choked Sets

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Tiger Shroff And Yami Gautam Mourn The Loss

Image courtesy: Yami Gautam Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.