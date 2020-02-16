Yami Gautam's Best Black Outfits To Take Inspiration From

Yami Gautam is considered to be one of the most stylish, hardworking actors in Bollywood. Gautam made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was quirky and well received with the audience.

Yami Gautam went on to work in films like Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, etc. She faced quite a few challenges in her career but managed to stay strong and carve a niche for herself in the industry. She also has a huge fan base on her social media handle and inspires her fans every now and then with her eclectic photos. Listed below are some of Yami Gautam's photos where she appears in stunning black outfits:

Yami Gautam's Instagram: Best black outfits

READ:Yami Gautam To Reportedly Share Screen With South Star Thala Ajith In Next Film

READ:Ranveer Singh And Ranbir Kapoor Are Bollywood's Most Stylish Men According To Yami Gautam

READ:Hyderabad Doctor's Murder: Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh, Others 'furious'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.