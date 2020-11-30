Yami Gautam Celebrates Working Birthday With 'extended Family'; Visits Kangar Mandir

On November 28, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Himachal Pradesh, turned a year older. To celebrate her special day, Yami first visited a temple in Kangar to seek blessings. Later, Gautam celebrated her birthday with her team and colleagues. Interestingly, the actor took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into her 32nd birthday celebration.

Yami Gautam's birthday

The Vicky Donor actor's first birthday post was from her visit to Kangar temple. In the self-portrait picture, Yami was seen posing in the premises of the temple. Writing a brief caption to it, Yami asserted, "My family & roots are the two things most dear to me ! Taking blessings from Mata Bajreshwari Devi, Kangra, on my birthday made a very special morning before making way to work !". In the photo, she was seen sporting a brown-colour fur jacket, along with a red-dupatta.

Later, on November 29, the Sanam Re actor shared a group picture. In the photo, her teammates were seen holding balloons. In a lengthy caption for the picture, Gautam referred to her team as her "extended family". "To this beautiful team who made it absolutely a memorable one for me. Gratitude for having such good-hearted & loving people around me," an excerpt from her caption read.

With her third post, which was also shared on November 29, the Action Jackson actor extended gratitude towards her fans. Interestingly, in the photo, Yami was seen posing along with a piece of her birthday cake. Gautam's note for her fans read, "A special mention to all my fans & fan-clubs for your endless posts & wishes ! I strongly believe in the power of good wishes & blessings ! Can’t thank you enough".

On the other hand, Yami Gautam's photos received an overwhelming response on the photo-sharing platform. Along with red-heart emoticons, her fans flooded the comments section of each post with heartwarming birthday wishes. Apart from fans, a few of Yami's industry peers were also quick to respond to her posts. Actors such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Kirti Kulhari, Kajal Aggarwal, are a few to name, who showered Yami's comments box with birthday wishes.

