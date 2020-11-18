Yami Gautam's 'no-filter' Winter Mornings In Himachal During 'Bhoot Police' Shoot

Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her amazing winter mornings in Himachal. On November 18, 2020, Yami posted a photo of herself from her winter morning with a cup of tea in her hands. The 31-year old actor looked extremely jovial in the cold as she smiled wide from ear to ear in the photo. Yami captioned the photo depicting how being in Himachal on a nice winter morning with her chai and taking a simple filter-less selfie makes her life happier.

Yami's Himachal Winter Mornings

Yami Gautam’s photos usually garner massive love from her fans. The actor who is currently in Himachal Pradesh for the shoot of her upcoming film Bhoot Police received numerous likes and an endless amount of love over this no-filter selfie of hers as well. As of 12 noon (IST) on November 18, 2020, the post already gathered over 1,30,000 likes.

Yami Gautam's Instagram followers showed love

Yami Gautam's Instagram followers could not hold themselves back from complimenting the beauty of the actor. While some commented countless heart, kiss, and fire emojis, others complimented her smile. The Vicky Donor actor who was born in Himachal Pradesh even received a comment from a fan calling her a ‘Himachali beauty’ while adding fire and heart emojis along with it.

Yami also shared a similar selfie of herself on her stories while captioning it ‘Morning’ the same day. It is a well-known fact about Yami that she is a big chai-lover, which she has not failed to mention in her Instagram bio as well. In another video on Yami Gautam’s story, she had posted about how the shoot of her film had taken her to a tea garden in Himachal.

Yami Gautam's Photos from the set of Bhoot Police

The actor had recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself from the set of her next film Bhoot Police as well. On November 17, 2020, Yami shared a photo of herself from the shoot of the film. The post currently has over 2,75,000 likes.

