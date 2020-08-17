Yami Gautam Cooks Up A Storm With These Dishes During Lockdown

Amid the pandemic, most of us are exploring the hidden talent that we possess. From cooking to painting and dancing, even our Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their daily activities on social media. Actor Yami Gautam also seems to be bringing out her inner chef during the lockdown. From gluten-free cookies to gluten-free bread, here's everything Yami Gautam whipped up in her kitchen, during the lockdown.

Dishes Yami Gautam cooked during lockdown

One of the first dishes' pictures we found on Yami Gautam's Instagram account is this one. The actor cooked idli and chutney for breakfast and shared a picture of it. She shared that this was the first time the actor tried her hands at cooking a south Indian dish. She made the idlis using brown rice and also made some coconut chutney.

Another delicious yet healthy dish that we found on Yami Gautam's Instagram is this picture of Gluten-free chocolate cake. The cake was healthy because it was flourless and the actor could binge on it guilt-free.

Apart from cooking sweet dishes, Yami Gautam also tried her hands at cooking traditional dishes, during the lockdown. The actor cooked a traditional dish called "Pahari Dhaam", which is cooked on special occasions. She shared that the dish is similar to chole, but is cooked in a different style. Yami Gautam said that the dish reminded her of her childhood days in Himachal. It also reminded of her family and her mom, who was proud of her daughter for cooking up this dish.

After two failed attempts at baking a loaf of bread, Yami Gautam was more than happy to share that she baked the perfect loaf of bread. She also shared that the bread was gluten-free and that she could binge on it, guilt-free. Out of all the dishes, Yami Gautam whips up, baking bread was one of the hardest things for her to cook.

Yami Gautam also shared a picture of Ginger and cinnamon cookies the actor baked at home. She shared this picture on the occasion of World baking day and wished self-proclaimed bakers like her, a happy world baking day!

