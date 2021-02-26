Yami Gautam Gives Sneak Peek Into First Day Of 'Dasvi' Shoot; Says 'Proud & Honoured'

On February 25, 2021, Bollywood diva Yami Gautam took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from her first day of filming Dasvi. In the picture, she can be seen dressed as an IPS officer. The sneak peek into her first day comes a few days after the cast of the upcoming comedy-drama Dasvi unveiled the character posters. The team also announced that the film will go on floors soon, on their respective social media handles.

Yami Gautam begins filming for Dasvi

In the picture, the Kaabil actor can be seen sporting a uniform with a blue cap. She is seen carrying a no-makeup look. The actor can be seen looking into the camera confidently and donned a serious look. As for the caption, Yami penned, “My first day on the set of ‘#Dasvi’ playing ‘#JyotiDeswal’. Proud & honoured to play an IPS officer. ‘#JaiHind’”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to compliment the actor and expressed their excitement for the film. A fan commented, “omg! looking good” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Looking gorgeous sister” with a fire emoji and red heart. A netizen commented, “Best wishes” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Really it’s proud moment”.

Yami Gautam is an active Instagram user as she frequently updates her fans and followers about her daily activities. On February 23, 2021, the actor unveiled the first look of her upcoming comedy-drama. The actor shared the character poster of herself in the film. The poster revealed Yami Gautam's role in Dasvi. Behind Yami, one can see there are Subject and number measures. At the corner of the poster, in Hindi, the makers informed the fans, ‘the shooting starts today’. In the caption, Yami wrote, “Meet Jyoti Deswal. ‘#Dasvi’ Shoot Begins…”.

Dasvi is an upcoming comedy-drama which is helmed by debutant Tushar Jalota. Alongside Yami, Dasvi cast also includes Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is penned by Ritesh Shah. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, the film is produced under the banners of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films.

Image Source: Yami Gautam's Instagram

