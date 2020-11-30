Yami Gautam Opens Up About Her Journey In The Film Industry; Read Details

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, in a recent interview, opened up about things that she felt she could have done differently in her career. Recently, the star expressed how she never socialised earlier and still didn’t. She added that everyone had a core and they could not change that. If they would try, it looked forced.

Gautam also recalled her eight-year journey after marking her debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Vicky Donor. Expressing her appreciation for the first movie and the recognition she gained, the actor explained that those praises never got materialised. Read on to know more about what she said in the interview:

Yami Gautam opens up about things she could have done differently in her career

In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Yami Gautam looked back at things that she could have done differently in her career. She remembered how appreciation for her roles did not materialise for her or work out into the type of opportunities that should have come her way. The star assumed the reason for everyone stereotyping her as a sweet girl. She went on thinking about how people must be casting her for ‘damsel-in-distress’ kind of parts for the projects.

Additionally, Yami Gautam revealed how she never believed going by a specific rule or set pattern. She explained one of the things about the industry that if a celebrity were not a people’s person, it would become difficult for them to survive. The actor said while she had her way of carrying herself, she was still there working with her head held high.

Gautam expressed her desire to contribute her bit to the fact that one could be themselves. Additionally, she said that one does not need to be a particular way. The actor explained that they also need not interact, socialise or indulge in networking to get work in this field.

