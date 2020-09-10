Yami Gautam's Popular Bollywood Songs For All Different Moods: Here's A List

Actor Yami Gautam is popular for her characters in several movies like Badlapur, Vicky Donor and Bala. Apart from the gripping storyline of her movies, the songs from her movies are quite soothing to listen to. Moreover, Yami Gautam has a song for each of your mood. Take a look at some of Yami Gautam's songs that are ideal for all your moods

Yami Gautam's songs for all your moods

Pani Da - Romantic

From the film Vicky Donor, the song Pani Da Rang is the perfect song to play when you're spending some quality time with your loved one. Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana himself, the song features Yami Gautam. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and followed the journey of a sperm donor and problems he faces by society, for the job he does.

Rum & Whisky - Dance

If you feel like you want to dance your heart our, the song Rum & Whisky from Vicky Donor is perfect. Sung by Akshay Verma, the song depicts Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wedding celebrations in the film. The film Vicky Donor was directed by Shoojit Sircar and producer by actor John Abraham.

Jeena Jeena- Emotional

From the film Badlapur, the song Jeena Jeena is quite emotional. This song is perfect to listen to when you have an outburst of emotions. The song features Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam and depicts their love story after the latter passes away. Jeena Jeena was sung by singer Atif Aslam.

Don't Be Shy-Happy

Another hit Yami Gautam song you must listen to when you're in a happy mood is Don't Be Shy, from the film Bala. This song features Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. The song is quite catchy to lift up your mood and makes you jump right back on your feet.

Mar Jaiyan- Heartbreak

Again, from Yami Gautam's movie Vicky Donor, the song Mar Jaiyaan is perfect to listen to, when you are going through a heartbreak. The romantic soulful song was sung by singers Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan. The music for the song was given by Bann Chakraborty. The song denotes separation, heartbreak and is just the right song you could listen to, during that moment.

