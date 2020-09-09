Yami Gautam Recalls Getting A Short-bob Cut For Her Role In 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam recalled her first day of shooting for Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal. She took to social media and shared a throwback photo of herself through her official Instagram handle on September 8, 2020, Tuesday. Flaunting her bob cut, Yami Gautam talked about the hairstyle of her character Jasmine or Pallavi. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s recent post on Instagram. Check it out:

Yami Gautam's look in Aditya Dhar's Uri

Yami Gautam recalled the first day for the role of Pallavi and Jasmine in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor shared a throwback selfie through her official Instagram handle on September 8, 2020, Tuesday. It features her with a new haircut. In the caption accompanying her throwback photo, Yami Gautam remembered her character and talked about breaking the stereotypes linked with physical attributes.

She wrote, “Throwback to day 1 of ðŸ’‡ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ for the role of ‘Pallavi/Jasmine’ in ‘URI-the surgical strike’! The hairstyle is not just a part of your vanity but is very instrumental in creating a distinct look for every character. But going this short with length, was a concern for people around, coz for some reason long hair are associated with the notion of ‘conventional beauty’ in the industry, society etc. I was so attached to the idea of being so ‘particular’ about my hair-length, that just an inch of extra hair-chop would make me go in a state of shock. That silly ðŸ™ˆðŸ™„."

"But I did not think twice when my director @adityadharfilms proposed the idea of me getting a short-Bob done for the character & to avoid the use of wigs, to make them look authentic. It got me very excited & just went ahead. I remember that moment of feeling so light & uninhibited not just as a person- with breaking the stereotypes associated with physical attributes in this business & other’ perspective of YOU but also genuinely giving-in as an actor & create something new. A number of of our senior artistes, India & abroad have done the same seamlessly & I wish to be on that path, whenever I get an opportunity ðŸ™ðŸ» P.S.. thank you Shefu & Shim.. for being the most amazing Karta- Dharta of my ðŸ’‡ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ’œ” (sic).

Also read: Everything You Need To Know About Yami Gautam Starrer Punjabi Film 'Ek Noor'

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Responses on Yami Gautam's throwback picture from Vicky Kaushal's Uri

Within a day of sharing her throwback picture from Uri: The Surgical Strike, Yami Gautam garnered more than 2,14,000 likes and over 1120 comments on Instagram. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their responses on the post. They loved Jasmine's look from Uri and dropped appreciative comments alongside emoticons like heart-eyed smileys, colourful hearts, and fire, to name a few. Check out responses on Yami Gautam’s photo:

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.