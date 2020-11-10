Yami Gautam Visits A Temple In Dalhousie, Says 'My Job Gives Me Ample Opportunity'

Actress Yami Gautam who is currently in Dalhousie shooting for her upcoming film Bhoot Police, took some time off from the schedule to explore the nearby landscape beauty. The actress who has a spiritual inclination, visited Pohlanidevi Temple with her team while exploring the aesthetic beauty of the mountains. Sharing a glimpse of her visit to the holy shrines, the actress can be seen sinking in the beauty of the place.

Yami shared a host of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen looking stunning as ever in casual attire with a long mustard coloured overcoat. The first picture is from the temple where she can be seen praying inside. The second one shows her smiling and posing with her entire team who accompanied her to the temple. The third snap gave a view of the temple gate which was decked up with a lot of bells.

While captioning the post, the Bala expressed the perks of being a star as she can explore many places. Following this, she wrote, “My job gives me ample of opportunity to travel & explore places as much as I would love. Apart from all the touristy spots etc, the one place I make it a point to visit is any holy shrine! I believe in spirituality & apart from faith, there is something mystical about the strength & energy certain shrines hold.”

At last, she thanked her “amazing” team who accompanied her to the “not so easy trek” and made it more memorable. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was the first one to comment under the post while pouring her hearts.

Meanwhile, the actress who leaves no stone unturned to create magic on the big screen with her flawless acting is basking in the success of her recently released film, Ginny Weds Sunny. Earlier, she had shared about her health before the beginning of the shoot in an interview with Mid-Day. The actress revealed that she was down with dengue before she commenced shooting for the film. The actor went on to call it 'unfortunate' and exclaimed that she 'was really unwell'.

