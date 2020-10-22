Yami Gautam Reveals She Was Down With Dengue Before 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Shoot Began

Yami Gautam, who is basking in the success of her recently released film, Ginny Weds Sunny, opened up about her health before she began shooting for the movie. In an interview with Mid-Day, Yami revealed that she was down with dengue before she commenced shooting for the film. The actor went on to call it 'unfortunate' and exclaimed that she 'was really unwell'.

More so, Yami also spoke about a post she had shared on Instagram in which she had called the film as one of her 'toughest movies' as she thought it was 'unimaginable about how pathetic she was from within'. Yami quipped that people need strength to even sit down for makeup and hair. Moreover, she also stated that Ginny Weds Sunny required a lot of travelling. 'It all began in Delhi, then the team travelled to Mussoorie, then Karnal', and amid all of this, she had to also promote her movie, Bala, said Yami.

Yami further expressed that she was aware of the energy it takes to put in a film, a scene, or song and added that it is all quite different when someone feels unwell. Yami spoke about the kind of dancing she did in her previous film, Kaabil and asserted that it was a different kind of dancing as it was a completely different character. However, in Ginny Weds Sunny, she had to dance for quintessential Bollywood song, mentioned Gautam.

About Ginny Weds Sunny

Ginny Weds Sunny released on Netflix and garnered positive reviews from fans. More so, fans also showered love upon the songs of the film. Ginny Weds Sunny stars Yami, Vikrant Massey, Suhail Nayyar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta among others. Helmed by Puneet Khanna, the film chronicles the tale of a young man, who is eager to marry. However, nothing goes down well with the women he meets. Later, he goes on a full-fledged spree to win the heart of his crush, by seeking help from her mother.

