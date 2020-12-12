Arjun Kapoor Treats Followers To A Throwback 'Stud Muffin' Picture Of Himself; See Here

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable and cute picture of himself from his childhood days. The actor shared the picture with a quirky caption and fans and followers were amused by it. Soon, the actor’s friends and his followers on the account began labelling the picture as cute and enjoyed the post uploaded by the actor.

Arjun Kapoor treats followers to a throwback

Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of his younger self in which he looked straight to the camera as he posed. The young actor's picture was adored by his friend and followers on Instagram who found it cute. Upon sharing the picture, Arjun Kapoor added a suitable caption and added the hashtag “StudMuffin”.

A few followers of the actor found the hashtag to be quiet quirky and shared a laugh with the actor on the unique caption. Eventually, a number of celebrities joined in to compliment Arjun on the amazing picture posted by him. A number of celebrities called the picture cute and left several heartfelt emoji’s in the comments section of the post.

Fans too enjoyed the post and left a bunch of positive comments for the actor on his recent post. In the past, the actor has shared a number of pictures and selfies on his timeline which fans have enjoyed. From posting photoshoot based pictures to sharing amazing holiday selfies, Arjun Kapoor has garnered several praises from fans in the comments for his various posts.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will see Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. According to Filmibeat, the movie will also see Parineeti Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, etc. in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release next year in May according to the same news portal. Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in the Pavan Kirpalani directed film Bhoot Police. The actor will star opposite Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal for a pivotal role in the film. The comedy-horror flick is expected to come out in August of next year.

