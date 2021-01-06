Yami Gautam Shares Sun-kissed Picture With Glimpse Of Her 'farm Life' In Himachal

As Yami Gautam’s hometown is in Himachal Pradesh, she keeps sharing beautiful glimpses of her life whenever she visits the place. She had been visiting her hometown in the past few weeks for one of her projects and in between the shoots, she has been treating her fans with glimpses of the wonderful farm life of Himachal. Let’s take a look at Yami Gautam’s Instagram post and see what the actor has been upto.

Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this stunning sun-kissed photo of herself in which she can be seen smiling towards the winter sun. In the photo, she can be seen wearing multiple layers of woollens. She can be seen in a black overcoat with a green turtle-neck sweater and a black t-shirt inside it. She can also be seen wearing a pair of black track pants along with a set of cute pink footwear.

As part of the caption, she wrote “Winds of Gauhar" and many of her fans mentioned how she looked like a beautiful doll in her latest photo. Some of her fans even commented on how gorgeous she looked and stated how mesmerizing her smile was. Have a look at Yami Gautam’s Instagram post and see how her fans loved her beautiful picture.

As Yami Gautam has been posting a series of photos on Instagram in which she has been depicting how much she loves the farm life in Himachal, in one of her latest posts, she posted yet another glimpse of her quality time in Himachal. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black jacket with a winter glow on her face. She even added a caption along with her post in which she mentioned how she was reminiscing her fun time in Himachal. She stated that as she began the Mumbai schedule of her movie, she couldn't help but think of her shoot in Himachal. She then added how the pandemic had hit everyone but the security that one’s hometown gave was amazing. In the end, she said how a home is where one's heart is.

