Yami Gautam Shares A Beautiful Moment With Calf; Calls It A 'heartwarming Feeling'

Popular actor Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute picture while she was in Palampur. Her love for animals and gratitude towards the local people and their hospitality was pretty evident in her latest post. Let’s take a look at Yami Gautam’s Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her latest photo.

Yami Gautam shared this cute picture recently on her Instagram handle where she can be seen hugging an adorable calf. The owner of the calf can also be seen sitting next to Yami Gautam while she adores it. In the caption, she introduced the calf to her fans and mentioned that it was an eight-year-old calf named Gauri who was yet to get a name.

The actor added how she named her on her own as ‘Gauri’. Yami Gautam also stated how hugging Gauri was a heartwarming feeling for her. She also appreciated the efforts of the locals and stated in her caption how the innocent local people make the sweetest hosts and do not think twice before offering tea just in exchange for a smile.

In the end, she mentioned the name of the person who managed to capture such a beautiful moment of her with the calf and the local lady. She finally ended her caption by adding hearts to it. All her fans were overwhelmed by her sweet gesture and took to the comment section to applaud her. They dropped in several heart emojis along with flying kisses and complimented her on how cute she looked. Here’s how the fans reacted to Yami Gautam’s Instagram post.

Yami Gautam’s other photos

Recently, Yami Gautam recently celebrated her birthday with her work friends and beautifully shared a sweet message on her Instagram handle.

She shared this amazing click right after her birthday celebration with her team with whom she was shooting during her birthday. She dedicated her caption to her extended family and said that when birthdays become working birthdays and one misses being with their family and close friends, it is their team and colleagues who ensure that one feels nothing less than special. She added how her beautiful team made it a memorable birthday for her and was thankful for having such good-hearted and loving people around her.

